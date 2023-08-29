OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A terrifying and unprovoked attack in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Monday left a woman injured and her dog assaulted.

Police arrested Lou Ann Adair after she reportedly punched the woman multiple times and attacked her dog Monday morning near NW 82nd Street shortly before 8 a.m.

Aura Fajardo said she had just dropped her kids off at the bus stop when Adair, a complete stranger, started walking towards her.

“The lady was coming from that street over there,” said Fajardo, pointing to a crossroads down the street from her home.

She said the next thing she knew, the stranger started throwing punches and knocked her to the ground.

“Punch me in the face four times,” said Fajardo.

Fajardo said the woman started cursing at her before turning towards her dog.

“This was followed by the woman lifting the dog by the leash very violently, shaking the dog, assaulting the dog, then fled on foot,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, public information officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The police report said the attacker walked away as if “nothing had happened.”

A witness heard the commotion and snapped pictures of Adair walking away from the scene while she waited for police to arrive. Those pictures were later used to help officers identify and locate Adair.

“She was ultimately arrested on complaints of assault and animal cruelty,” said Quirk.

Fajardo has a black, swollen right eye and other bruises, while her dog, Coco, was shaken but doing well. She said she was thankful that it was not worse.