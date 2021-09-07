Woman drowns at Lake Texoma

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned at Lake Texoma this weekend.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, emergency crews were called to Lake Texoma on a possible drowning.

Investigators say 38-year-old Felicia Tracy and three others were putting jug lines in the lake. Witnesses say Tracy got out of the boat, went under the water and never resurfaced.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to the scene and the dive team pulled Tracy’s body from about 20 feet of water.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter