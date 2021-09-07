Woman drowns at Lake Texoma

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned at Lake Texoma this weekend.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, emergency crews were called to Lake Texoma on a possible drowning.

Investigators say 38-year-old Felicia Tracy and three others were putting jug lines in the lake. Witnesses say Tracy got out of the boat, went under the water and never resurfaced.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to the scene and the dive team pulled Tracy’s body from about 20 feet of water.