Woman escapes burning home in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one woman was able to escape a burning home in Spencer on Sunday night.

Late Sunday night, firefighters were called to a house fire near N.E. 37th St. and Hiwassee.

Family members tell KFOR that a woman was inside the home at the time of the fire, but she awoke to the flames rolling across her ceiling.

Fortunately, she was able to get out of the home safely.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire but not before it destroyed the house.

The home is still standing, but firefighters say it the damage is too extensive so it will likely be a total loss.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.