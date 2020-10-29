Woman FaceTimes her daughter during attempted home invasion

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore police say an elderly woman and her husband were home when someone attempted to kick down their door and break in during the middle of the day.

After hearing someone ring the doorbell multiple times, the woman FaceTimed he daughter, who could only watch as her mom screamed at the suspect trying to break in.

“’Go away, get back, don’t come in this house!’ Then I heard them start kicking the door,” Jessica Rowell told KFOR. “I heard them kick it in, I heard it hit the wall, and I called 911.”

The kicks were so loud you could hear them on a neighbor’s security camera. The camera also caught the suspect running off after he realized someone was home.

“When I heard the panic in her voice, I just did a U-turn in the middle of Telephone Road,” Rowell said. “I don’t know how many stop signs I ran, but I got there much faster than I ever thought I could.”

After watching everything on FaceTime, Rowell says she rushed to her parents’ house. She got there before the police. She says she found the door damaged from being kicked open, and now days later her mom is still pretty shaken up.

“She just is a bundle of nerves. It’s sad that mom is having to carry a gun with her now,” Rowell said. “She doesn’t feel comfortable in her own home without one.”

The suspects are too far away for the camera to get a good look at them, but there is a clear shot of their vehicle. Police say it appears to be a two-door, black or blue Chevy Cavalier.

Rowell says the door can be fixed, but she won’t feel good about leaving her parents at home alone until the suspects that terrorized them are caught.

“Anger. I’m mad, I want them found,” Rowell said. “You get this impression by how confident they were when they pulled up, and how easily they kicked in the door, this probably isn’t the first time they’ve done it. It probably won’t be the last.”

