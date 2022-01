OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman and her elderly father escaped a garage fire at an Oklahoma City home.

Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a home near Southwest 76th and Villa.

A woman at the home went to the garage to check on her laundry, noticed flames and called for help.

Oklahoma City firefighters at the scene of a garage fire.

Crews stopped the blaze from spreading beyond the garage.

The woman and her father made it out of the garage safely.

The fire remains under investigation.