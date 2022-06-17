A typo in the original story has been corrected.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman who claims she was sexually assaulted during a massage is seeking justice while her rape kit awaits processing by the state.

While going through other means to keep him out of spas, court documents show the Oklahoma Board of Cosmetology found the alleged attacker also assaulted other women.

“This guy has to be stopped, because he’s not going to stop until somebody stops him. And he’s proven that,” said the victim.

The woman from Edmond, who hid her name and face for protection, claimed she was sexually assaulted by her masseuse on Dec. 29, 2021. She was visiting a spa in Edmond, where she had been several times before, for a 90-minute massage that turned into a nightmare at the end.

“That’s when the masseuse began to touch me inappropriately,” she said. “It was awful. It was demeaning. I’ve never been treated like that by anybody in my entire life.”

She claimed the male masseuse, who KFOR is not naming because there have been no criminal charges, also became violent.

“He hit me on my rear end and on my back. There were several bruises around my ankles where he had been holding my ankles,” she said. “When he was done and I was getting ready to leave, he had the audacity to say, ‘I hope that I didn’t overstep my bounds.’”

The mother of three said after she got dressed, the man walked her out to her car. She claimed no one else was in the building or around.

“He was going to walk me to my car for safety, after he had just done the unthinkable to me, and proceeds to ask me if I’m married and if I have children and what my ethnicity is, like nothing ever happened,” she said.

After the woman drove to a safe place, she said she called Edmond police, who took her to a hospital to collect DNA evidence through a SANE exam. The next day, detectives allegedly told her the results would take time, due to a statewide backlog.

“It was going to be one to two years before my kit would be processed, and that an arrest couldn’t be made until they had the results of that kit,” she said. “I’m just another kit in the backlog.”

After she learned that, the woman said she knew she had to protect other women. She found an attorney and filed a civil lawsuit, accusing the masseuse of sexual assault and battery.

She also went directly to the State Board of Cosmetology to get his license revoked. However, she didn’t expect for the man to show up to the hearing.

“He had no representation. He represented himself. And so because he represented himself, he was able to ask me questions. And that was a very surreal moment for me, to have to look him in the face and ask me questions, gaslighting me, very clearly,” the woman said. “It was humiliating. It was awful. It shouldn’t have ever happened.”

According to court documents, during the hearing, “the Board received evidence of two (2) other police reports alleging similar conduct against the Respondent during the same calendar year – 2021.” The document also reads, “Even more, Respondent admitted to a fourth accusation relating to inappropriate touching after he first became licensed in 2019.”

“I’m just so sad that there’s another person, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘I wasn’t lying,’” said the woman.

The board voted unanimously to revoke his license in May.

Now, the woman is hoping people will hear her story and something will change.

“We are incredibly lacking as a state in oversight over massage therapy, specifically,” she said. “So, I think that laws have to change.”

News 4 reached out to the accused man, who told us he didn’t want to comment.

We also reached out to Edmond police officials, who said they are still investigating.

The civil lawsuit is still making its way through the court system.