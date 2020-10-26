Woman hit by suspected drunk driver now back home; has message for first responders who saved her

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR)— An Oklahoma woman is now back at home after being hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver in June.

She sat down with KFOR to talk about her emotional recovery and the journey back home.

“The most difficult part was not knowing if my family knew where I was at,” said Brandi Toney, who was hit by a drunk driver.

Toney is reliving one of the most horrific nights of her life.

“He hit me head-on at 90 mile-an-hour,” Toney said.

The mother of three was hit by a suspected drunk driver while she was headed to work. The accident happened on I-35.

Moore police body cam showed flames bursting out of her pickup while Toney cried for help on June 11.

Now, Toney is finally back home with her family but she is still on a long road to recovery.

“I don’t remember any of the wreck. They put me in a coma and I woke up on the 21st of June,” Toney said. “I didn’t know why I was in the hospital. I didn’t know why I had this metal stuff stuck out of my foot.”

Toney spent the next two months in the hospital and at a recovery center. Even now, she still relies on her family for help getting around.

“I started walking yesterday. I walked from one side of the living room to the other,” Toney said. “I actually took my first shower today, with help.”

But she’s hoping that sharing her story will prevent at least one person from getting behind the wheel after drinking.

“I want people to see this and realize that when you take a drink and you go drive, you are gonna change someone’s life if you hit them and you are gonna change that family’s life,” Toney said.

KFOR spoke with her boyfriend, David Lansdale, back in June.

“I said, ‘Is she alive?’” Lansdale said while recalling the moments he found out about the crash.

Now, he has a special surprise for Toney. He purposed to her in front of their family on Saturday afternoon.

While she hasn’t gotten to meet all the people who helped to save her, including those Moore police officers who spent nearly 40 minutes working to free her, Toney has a message for them.

“And I can’t wait to hug each one of them and tell them ‘thank you.’ Because now I get to see my grandkids all grow up,” Toney said.

Toney says she is planning to meet with the first responders who pulled her out of the wreckage. They’re hoping to meet up in December.

