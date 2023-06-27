OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman said she was hurt, and her dog was killed during a vicious dog attack in an Oklahoma City neighborhood.

Rachel Jamieson said she lived in her neighborhood off Northwest 39th, near Penn Square Mall, for a year and took her Sheltie, Lily, on walks frequently in the neighborhood. She said she has since moved out after she and her dog were suddenly attacked by two pit bulls roaming off Westlawn Place.

Rachel Jamieson and Lily. Image courtesy Rachel Jamieson.

Jamieson said she adopted Lily three years ago.

“I didn’t become a dog person anymore. I became a Lily person,” said Jamieson. “It was just all about her all the time.”

Jamieson said she took Lily for a nightly walk before the storms hit on June 15 when she was approached by two dogs.



“I was on the phone with my mom and I see two big dogs coming out of this open field area,” said Jamieson.

She said the two dogs went after Lily first.



“One dog was on her neck that I remember and the other was on her back,” said Jamieson.

She said she tried to pick up her pup and stepped in front of the dogs, putting herself in danger. Standing at 4’9, weighing less than 100 pounds, Jamieson was overpowered.

A man driving down the street spotted the attack and stopped to help.



“The guy started to try to run the dogs over with his motorcycle and they weren’t getting up. And then he had to get a tree limb,” said Jamieson.

The stranger eventually ended the attack when he shot and killed both dogs. Lily was rushed to the vet with severe injuries.



“Do whatever you need to do,” said Jamieson, about getting her dog emergency care. “Just save her.”

Unfortunately, veterinarians could not. As for Jamieson, she was rushed to the hospital with puncture wounds to her legs and arms. Her blood-stained and tattered shirt was a reminder of what happened.



“It still doesn’t feel real,” said Jamieson.

One neighbor told News 4 that two similar dogs attacked his pet a few months earlier and he had to rush his dog to the vet.

The family has hired a lawyer to track down the owners and pursue legal action against them as well as the property owners where the dogs were kept. Jamieson said she has started the process of working with lawmakers to get legislation passed, called Lily’s Law, which would force owners of dangerous and restrictive dog breeds to register their pet in a neighborhood database, so families know where those animals live. Jamieson said she hoped that would help save another beloved pet.



Friends of Jamieson and Lily set up a GoFundMe account to pay for medical expenses and vet bills. You can find a link here.