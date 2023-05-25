OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have released more information about a deadly marshal-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 5 p.m. on May 24, Oklahoma City police officers and U.S. Marshals were attempting to take 44-year-old Shari Vincent into custody.

Officials say Vincent was wanted on charges of stalking and malicious injury to property.

Investigators allege that Vincent made numerous threats via social media, including some threats against law enforcement, and say her behavior was escalating.

As officers tried to pull Vincent over near N.W. 39th and Barr Ave., she led police on a chase.

The chase ended near N.W. 48th and Warren when a U.S. Marshal rammed Vincent’s vehicle.

Police chase ends in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR.

After the crash, officials say Vincent pulled out a gun.

At that point, she was shot and killed by a U.S. Marshal.

So far, no other details have been released.