Woman in critical condition after shot multiple times in Norman, police investigating

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police Department officials are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition on Thursday.

Police were called to the Norman Regional Healthplex at 4:29 p.m. concerning a woman who was shot multiple times.

Officers learned she was shot at another location and then brought to the hospital.

The victim was transported from the Norman hospital to the University Oklahoma Medical Center. She is listed in critical condition, according to Sarah Jensen, Public Information Officer for the Police Department.

The shooting is under investigation. No further details are available at this time, but will be provided here once available.