Woman in critical condition after shot multiple times in Norman, police investigating

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police Department officials are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition on Thursday.

Police were called to the Norman Regional Healthplex at 4:29 p.m. concerning a woman who was shot multiple times.

Officers learned she was shot at another location and then brought to the hospital.

The victim was transported from the Norman hospital to the University Oklahoma Medical Center. She is listed in critical condition, according to Sarah Jensen, Public Information Officer for the Police Department.

The shooting is under investigation. No further details are available at this time, but will be provided here once available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter