Woman in The Village followed home in dramatic road rage incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A suspected road rage incident occurred in The Village Friday.

Security footage from Vickie Page’s home captured the moments a man followed her home.

“He actually threatened me. He did say, 'You better watch your house, honey,'” said Page.

Page says she was on Britton Road, driving through the Casady school zone when she put on her blinker to change lanes.

“I needed to get over and there was so much traffic,” she said.

She says she sped up just slightly, finding a space between a truck and a silver car. The driver didn’t like her move.

“So he’s pointing and he’s doing this and he’s pointing out the window, I don’t know what he’s pointing at,” said Page.

Page says a police officer watched the whole time, but missed what would come next.

Page pulled into her driveway and shut her garage just in time.

“I don’t know what would have happened if I didn’t shut it. Would he have came in my garage? Would he have come up to my car? I don’t know what he would have done, so I'm really glad I shut it,” said Page.

Not on camera, the man came back for round two. Page says she raced outside to snap pictures of his car.

“He yelled out the window that he was going to come back, have a talk with my husband and have my husband remove my driving rights,” said Page.

She called police, but the driver sped off, leaving her scared for her safety.

“Him threatening me was actually really scary because I was just like, 'What is he planning on doing when he comes back?' I’ve been shaking all day! I’ve been shaking… I just feel on edge,” said Page.

News 4 contacted The Village Police for a comment on their investigation, but they had already left the office for the weekend.