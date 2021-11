EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman in a wheelchair was rushed to a hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in an Edmond Walmart parking lot.

The accident occurred at around 2 p.m. Friday at the Walmart near Interstate 35.

A woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car at a Walmart in Edmond.

The woman was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Authorities have not released information on what led to the crash.