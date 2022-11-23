OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman was injured after she tried to rescue pets from a burning home.

Shortly before midnight, dispatchers received a 911 call about a house fire near S.E. 104th St. and Sunnylane Rd.

The homeowner wasn’t home when the fire started, but she called 911 when she came back and saw flames coming from the house.

Investigators say she was injured when she ran inside the home to rescue her pets.

Fortunately, she is expected to recover.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.