Woman injured at Arbuckle Wilderness after encounter with bison

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) – Officials say a woman was injured at the Arbuckle Wilderness after an encounter with a bison.
According to KXII, the park manger at the Arbuckle Wilderness says a bison stuck its head inside the woman’s car.
As she was trying to push the animal’s head out of the car, her hand snagged on one of its horns.
Authorities say her hand needed stitches so she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
