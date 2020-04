OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Some of the fresh food from Crest Foods will be handed out to hundreds of families this weekend, and it all started with a Facebook giveaway.

“There was someone who saw that who lives in Denver, Colorado. They're from Boley, Oklahoma. They reached out to me and said they would like to provide $5,000 worth of healthy food, not cheeseburgers to the community,” Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Derrick Scobey said.

That someone was Karen Ekuban, a former nurse and advocate for a healthy lifestyle.

"I just think if I can inspire other people to give whether it's their time, financially, that's what it's all about,” Karen Ekuban said.

From there, Crest Foods donated some food, and people like 89-year-old Statia Rector donated what she could at $50.

"We're all in this together, and this is really a crucial time for us, for the world, and we just need to step up to the plate," Statia Rector said.

In all, around $15,000 in food and money were donated to this produce giveaway.