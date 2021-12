OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman is in the hospital after she was shot in the head while sitting in her home.

Oklahoma City police and emergency crews were called to the shooting near N.E. 16th and Lottie on Sunday evening.

Police say someone was shooting into the victim’s house from outside, leaving her windows riddled with bullet holes.

Investigators say the shooting was intentional, but they are still working to determine a motive.

Fortunately, the victim is expected to survive.