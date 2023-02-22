OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman is lucky to be OK after a massive car fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

As firefighters were arriving on the scene of a car fire in southwest Oklahoma City, a KFOR viewer captured footage of the scene.

Investigators say a woman was driving her car along Airport Rd. and Meridian Ave. when her car caught fire.

The woman tried to slow down, but her brakes no longer worked.

At that point, she drove into the grass and jumped from the burning vehicle.

Officials say she suffered minor injuries but is expected to be OK.