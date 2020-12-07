Woman killed after being hit by vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a woman was killed after she was hit by a car early Monday morning.
Shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash involving a pedestrian near Northwest Expressway and Linn Ave.
Officials say it appears that a woman stepped off the curb of the median was hit by a passing vehicle.
Sadly, she died from her injuries at the scene.
The driver did stay on the scene to talk with investigators.
