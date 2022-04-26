PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 48-year-old woman.

Around 11 a.m. on Monday, troopers were called to a crash along U.S. 177 northbound, just south of Stillwater.

Authorities say a 2012 Nissan Versa was stopped in the outside northbound lane of the highway with a flat tire.

A man in a Ram truck stopped to help the driver of the Versa, who was identified as 48-year-old Leslie Escoe.

Officials say both the man and Escoe were standing near the Versa, assessing the tire, when a 2011 Chevy Silverado hit the man’s truck.

As a result, the truck slammed into the Versa and Escoe.

Escoe was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.