Woman killed after slipping on cattle guard, being run over by trailer

The original story included a typo, which has been corrected.

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 52-year-old Oklahoma woman was killed in a tragic accident in Noble County.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to an accident along County Road 20, just north of the town of Lucien.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 52-year-old Patricia Rascon was opening a gate to exit a private property.

However, she slipped on a cattle guard attached to the gate, and she fell in-between a 2019 Ford F350 pickup and a trailer as it was passing through the gate. As a result, Rascon was run over by the trailer.

Rascon was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.