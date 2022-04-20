OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a woman is dead and a child was injured after they were hit by a car in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a hit-and-run crash in the 300 block of S.E. 66th St.

Oklahoma City police say the woman was pushing the child in a shopping cart when they were hit by a vehicle.

The driver who hit them fled the scene.

Officials say the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she died from her injuries.

The child, who was also injured, was last listed in fair condition at the hospital.

Authorities say they are working to find more information about the child, while they also search for the driver of the car.

Investigators say the debris field at the scene indicates that they were probably hit by a westbound car on S.E. 66th St.

“We don’t have a whole lot as far as the collision goes. We’ve got no witnesses. We can’t find any cameras right now that would show the collision. So we’re waiting on investigators to get here. Information right now is pretty slim,” said Capt. Rod Strecker, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

So far, they say they do not have any information on the suspect’s vehicle.