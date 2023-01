OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one woman has died after she was hit by a car on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, emergency crews were called to an area near S.W. 15th and Pennsylvania Ave. after a woman was injured by a car.

Investigators say a woman was found lying in the street near Rotary Park.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from her injuries.

At this point, police say they do not have any information on a possible suspect.