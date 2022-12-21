DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a woman has died following an apartment fire in Del City.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 21, firefighters were called to the Oak Ridge Village Apartments, located in the 3300 block of S. Bryant Ave. in Del City.

Authorities say the 911 call was initially routed to the Oklahoma City 911 Center, which issued the commercial fire alarm response and then notified the Del City 911 Center.

When Oklahoma City firefighters arrived, they saw that a second floor unit was fully involved in fire.

Oklahoma City fire crews searched the apartment and found a woman inside. They pulled her to safety and immediately began performing CPR.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the Del City Fire Marshal’s Office will be conducting an investigation as to the cause of the fire and working with the Medical Examiner’s Office for the victim’s cause of death.

