Woman killed in drive-by shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that claimed one life on Sunday morning.

Just after midnight on Sunday morning, emergency crews were called to a reported drive-by shooting near N.W. 36th and Ann Arbor.

Investigators say a woman in her 20s was hit by the gunfire as a vehicle passed by her.

Witnesses say she was shot in the chest. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

So far, police have not released any information about a possible suspect.