BRAMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Kay County.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters with the Braman Fire Department were called to a house fire in the community.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a woman unresponsive inside the home.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead.

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the Kay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.