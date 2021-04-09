Woman killed in southeast Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near S.E. 22nd and High.

Police say neighbors reported hearing gunshots and then went outside to investigate. When they got outside, they found a woman’s body in a nearby field.

Authorities say several groups were allegedly fighting at a park when the shots were fired. Investigators say they do not believe the woman was involved in the fight. Instead, they say she was just a bystander.

At this point, a suspect description has not been released.