OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was killed and another person was shot during an overnight shooting in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police were called to the 1100 block of NE 36th Street at around 2 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting.

Officers were told more than one victim was at the scene.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR several juveniles were gathered at the location when shots were fired.

A woman was hit by gunfire and died. Another person who was at the scene showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the official.

Information was not provided on whether the two people who were shot were part of the gathering or if they were just in the area of it.

There were reports that a large brawl broke out, according to the official.

No further details were provided.