Woman killed, several children injured in Oklahoma crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Missouri woman and injured several children.

Around 6 p.m. on May 24, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 125, just north of Fairland.

Investigators say a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country van, driven by 42-year-old Karin Roach, was heading northbound on the highway when it crossed the center median.

The van hit a 2021 Chevy Traverse in the southbound lanes.

In all, two children in each vehicle and the driver of the Chevy Traverse were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Roach was pronounced dead from her injuries.

At this point, troopers are working to determine what caused Roach’s vehicle to cross the center line.