Woman leads police on chase with speeds going up to 120 mph

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A woman is in custody after leading police on a chase with speeds that went up to 120 mph.

Police tried to initiate a traffic stop in Warr Acres, but the driver took off. It's not clear yet what prompted the original traffic stop.

The chase went to Northwest 39th Expressway, to the Turnpike and onto Southwest 15th before she crashed out near Cemetery Road.

She hit two other vehicles during the chase, but it's not clear how much damage was caused.

She had to be forced out of the car after she crashed.

Police say she told officers she didn't want to go to jail for a suspended license. Officers also found some narcotics in her car.

The woman has been taken to the hospital where she will be medically evaluated before being booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

One officer did suffer a minor hand injury when trying to get her out of the car.