Oklahoma City Police investigating homicide; woman killed, man survives after shot in head

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police confirmed that they are investigating a homicide in which a woman was shot to death and a man was shot in the head but survived.

Police officers were investigating the scene of the shooting, which occurred just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near Oaklawn and Overbrook.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased woman with gunshot wounds inside the home and a man with a gunshot wound in his head on the front lawn. The man was mobile and able to speak.

Another man was at the scene when the shooting occurred, but he is not believed to be a suspect. Police officials said he is cooperating.

Officials did not release the names of the victims or information about a potential suspect.

It is currently unclear what sparked the shooting.