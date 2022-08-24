OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman said her family’s traumatizing experience did not end after a semi-truck plowed through their home just west of the metro two years ago.

She said it took two years of fighting with an insurance company and other representatives to resolve the problem, costing her thousands of dollars out of her own pocket.

“We’ve been through a traumatizing experience, you know, in life,” Earlene Carr said, just two years after her home was hit by a semi-truck.

Earlene Carr’s home was hit in August of 2020.

A semi-truck veered off the John Kilpatrick Turnpike and destroyed a corner of it, while damaging several other areas.

She said she had only lived there with her family for 7 months when it happened.

Both her and her own adjuster Ian Rupert said they had to fight the insurance company to take care of it.

“A truck hit my home,” Carr said. “So, that was something that should have been taken care of right away.”

“This one of the worst handling situations I’ve ever seen,” Rupert said.

They filed a 352-page complaint against Farmer’s Mutual Fire Insurance Company and several others.

“Earlene went through basically two years of unnecessary delay, but also a significant out-of-pocket expense,” Rupert said.

The complaint states Earlene ended up paying almost $50,000 out of her own pocket as the appraisal process took well over a year. She said that includes having to pay two house payments on the damaged home while they were not there.

“It’s just the fact of you shouldn’t have to experience anything like that when something traumatizing happens to you and you think somebody has your back,” Carr said.

We reached out to the insurance company who said they could only tell us that an appraisal was done and through an umpire, a settlement was made. They said they couldn’t say much more because of the ongoing situation.

The complaint shows the settlement was around $137,000 that came almost two years after the incident.

“I worked a half million-dollar fire loss not that long ago,” Rupert said. “It was pretty much resolved within two or three months.”

Carr is now living in a northwest Oklahoma City home. She said her family has now started over from the ground up.

“I had to end up selling my house and trying to just start over when I had just bought a house,” Carr said. “That was my dream home.”

Earlene’s adjuster said they have been told that the insurance company won’t cover her out-of-pocket expenses.