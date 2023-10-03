McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The third and final suspect in the 2018 kidnap and murder of a pregnant mother has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to life without parole.

Prosecutors said in 2018, Joshua Finkbeiner and his girlfriend, Stacy Harjo, believed 23-year-old Shaliyah Toombs stole Finkbeiner’s work backpack full of tools.

Shaliyah Toombs

The couple then went over to Toombs’ OKC apartment and held her at gunpoint, forcing her to go out to Finkbeiner’s truck and search for the bag. The man hanging out with Toombs, Daniel Vasquez, also went.

Prosecutors said it was Harjo, an alleged drug dealer, who told Finkbeiner to strangle Toombs. They said Toombs “fought and clawed and begged” while screaming “Please don’t” and “I’m sorry, Josh.”

After multiple tries, Finkbeiner stopped choking Toombs.

Prosecutors and investigators say Harjo then told Vasquez to ‘finish the job.’

Days later, Vasquez was found with her body in Goldsby and the couple was found in Arkansas.

Toombs was eight months pregnant with her third child.

Daniel Vasquez, Joshua Finkbeiner and Stacy Harjo

In 2021, Vasquez was convicted on two counts of first degree murder for his role in the murders and was sentenced to death.

Finkbeiner was convicted March 6, 2023, of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

Now, Harjo has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder and kidnapping.

According to District Attorney Greg Mashburn’s office, she pleaded guilty to the following charges and received the following sentences:

Murder in the First Degree: Life without Parole

Murder in the First Degree: Life without Parole

Kidnapping: 20 years

Possession of a Firearm After Former Conviction: 10 years

Pattern of Criminal Offences: 2 years

All sentences will be served concurrently.