Woman pulls man out of burning vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR has now learned a woman pulled a driver out of his burning vehicle that exploded Tuesday night in Northwest Oklahoma City.

“I just pulled a guy out of this car. He was burned. He took off running,” a woman is heard saying on a video that shows a vehicle on fire.

The woman didn’t want to be identified but told KFOR she’s thankful the driver she saved is okay.

“It’s crazy,” she said.

A witness, Kayse Cain, said the vehicle exploded near NW 12th and Penn shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

“It was so loud. It rattled the windows. It was intense,” Cain said.

A vehicle exploded in Oklahoma City. A local woman saved the driver.

Cain is one of several people who frantically called 9-1-1.

KFOR obtained those calls.

Dispatch: Oklahoma City, 9-1-1.

Caller: Hi, a car just exploded on 12th and Penn.

Dispatch: What do you mean it exploded?

Caller: It is on fire, billowing. It’s really bad.

Dispatch: Okay, let me get you to the fire department.

“It looks like someone firebombed it. I have no idea how this could have happened,” another caller told dispatch.

After calling 9-1-1, Cain captured video of the burning vehicle rolling through the intersection.

“I’ve never seen anything like that, because the car did explode like three times,” Cain said.

Jeannene Leffler, who lives nearby, heard the explosions too.

“Sounded like something blew up. It was like a ‘KABOOM,'” Leffler said.

Authorities on scene told KFOR that the driver lit a cigarette inside his car next to a gas canister.

He was rushed to the hospital with severe burns, but is expected to be okay.

“I was just wondering if anybody was hurt,” Leffler said.

“I’m just glad he’s okay,” Cain said.