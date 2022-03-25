SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Trudi Chaney had a scary start to her Friday morning.

Chaney told KFOR she was at a complete stop in Oklahoma City when a stranger rammed her.

“I was stopped, and she just rammed me in the rear and just kept ramming, and I realized that it was intentional,” said Chaney. “It wasn’t just a wreck, an accident.”

Chaney says the first impact happened in Oklahoma City and the hits kept coming through Spencer, with the suspect hitting her more than eight times.

“I’m just like, ‘wow. I think she did this [intentionally],’ and then I could see her in the rearview mirror and the look on her face,” said Chaney. “So, I just started speeding away as fast as I could.”

Chaney told KFOR she started driving more than 80 miles per hour to get away from the suspect. She even dropped her cell phone while calling for help.

“I’m trying to dig for a phone, down between my legs, driving 60, 80 miles an hour to call 911,” said Chaney.

The ordeal eventually stopped at a park, but not before the suspect hit a Nicoma Park police officer’s car.

“As she was coming out of the parking lot that we’re currently in, she ran into my vehicle and came to a stop,” said Mo Alzyoud, with the Nicoma Park Police Department.

Alzyoud told KFOR he believes the suspect could have been under the influence of drugs. She was arrested and taken into custody.