Woman recovering after alleged extreme neglect at Oklahoma City metro area nursing home

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro woman is recovering in a hospital after her family said they rescued her from two weeks of serious neglect at the Warr Acres Nursing Center.

In the beginning of January, 64-year-old Earlene Taylor needed surgery for a stomach ulcer, suffered a stroke and contracted COVID-19.

She was recovering for a couple weeks in a nursing home afterward, until she was transferred to Warr Acres Nursing Center in mid-February.

Earlene Taylor (left) and her family.

In the first one, her sister, Monica Lynch, said she was recovering well. They let her know about a bed sore that had developed at the hospital but otherwise she seemed well.

“She was making progress, she was holding her phone, she was talking to me,” Lynch said.

But almost immediately after she was brought to Warr Acres, Lynch said reaching her sister on the phone was nearly impossible.

When staff finally arranged to bring her outside, Lynch said she could see her sister’s body had deteriorated.

“Her hands were swollen and she couldn’t move them, she couldn’t barely hold her head up,” Lynch said. “I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And she said, ‘I’ve got to get her out of here.’”

Concerned, her family took her to the ER a couple days later, at which point she wasn’t even talking anymore.

That’s where they made a terrible discovery.

Wounds on various parts of Earlene Taylor’s body. Her sister said neglect at Warr Acres Nursing Center led to the wounds.

“When I seen the way my sister looked and I seen her body, it just looked like they just threw her somewhere in a corner to die,” Lynch said in tears.

Taylor’s body was covered in sores and bruises.

“It was just horrible,” Lynch said. “How can you do that to a human being? I don’t understand.”

“You’re not getting even 99 percent of the story,” said a spokesperson for the nursing home’s owner, Diakonos Group. She said she couldn’t go into detail without violating patient privacy rules, but that she was shocked by the allegations.

“Just look at the past history about admissions, previous admissions,” the spokeswoman said.

Earlene Taylor

But Lynch and her family insist Taylor was mistreated, overmedicated with pain medications and forgotten at Warr Acres Nursing Center.

“The sores, her feet, her butt. That is neglect,” Lynch said. “I want to see nursing homes and facilities held accountable and held to a certain standard.”