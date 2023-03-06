OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews rescued a woman early Sunday morning after she became trapped in the chimney of a home.

Around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a home in the 4900 block of N.W. 29th St.

Dispatchers learned that a person was possibly trapped inside the chimney of a home.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found a woman trapped in the chimney of a home, which she didn’t live in.

The homeowners say they learned about her predicament when she started screaming for help.

Firefighters used a rope-raising system to raise the woman to safety.