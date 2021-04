OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after she was found unresponsive in a pool.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were called to a home near County Line Rd. and Wilshire Blvd. regarding a possible drowning.

Investigators say the victim was found face down in the home’s pool.

First responders performed CPR as they rushed her to a nearby hospital.

At last check, she was listed in critical condition.