OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was rushed to a local hospital after being hit by a car on Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a pedestrian near Reno and Meridian Ave.

When officials arrived at the scene, they realized a woman had been hit by a car.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.