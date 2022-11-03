OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A good Samaritan rushed to save a pet trapped inside a burning building in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to an RV fire near S.W. 25th and Broadway.

Lorreine Sparkman was on the phone with 911 dispatchers when she heard a dog trapped inside the RV.

Immediately, Sparkman ran into the camper and pulled the dog from the flames.

“She looks like she’s loved. I just don’t know who would have left her in a fire like that, so my instinct was just to get her. Get her out,” Sparkman said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The dog appears to be OK and they are now working to find her owner.