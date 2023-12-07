OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One family is in shock following the death of their loved one at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

In an interview Thursday, they told KFOR they learned of Joesiah Turner’s death on Sunday not from prison staff, but from an inmate who called.

“I [could] hear the banging, the commotion going on from [the inmate’s] phone [and] he was telling me what was going on,” she said, adding that she was told medical staff worked on Joesiah for just a few minutes before wheeling him out on a gurney.

“Would we even know today that my son was dead had it not been for that inmate?,” she questioned.

“Jail staff never called up. You know what they said? They tried…but I didn’t have [any] missed call.”

One of Joesiah’s sisters is a former nurse at other correctional facilities across the state.

According to her, staff couldn’t have followed protocol.

“We check their oxygen, we wash out their eyes and the fact that I know they didn’t do that for my baby brother they overly execessively used force on him,” she said.

During the interview pain streamed down the other sister’s face.

“He should still be here at 25… Just too young, you know, he had a lot of life ahead of him,” she added.

While the circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear, from the details the inmate shared with her, Vivian said she believes it is suspicious.

“They already in hell, why you gotta make it harder for them,” she questioned.

Joesiah’s death comes amid recent claims of numerous human rights violations against the state’s Department of Corrections, the agency in charge of the prisonl there have been calls across the state for more investigations.

In an email Thursday to the station, the Department of Corrections said they were looking into the matter:

His death is currently under investigation. The Medical Examiner’s office will make the final determination on the cause of death. Department of Corrections

We followed up with a question about the protocol for making death notifications to families, but did not receive an answer.

The bright lights of the season were prominently displayed in the home Vivian shares with her family Thursday, but she says they won’t be celebrating this year.

“It’s just not going to happen,” she said.