OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are mounting problems with out-of-state solar panel companies in Oklahoma as more homeowners have started coming forward claiming to be overcharges on unfinished jobs.

The idea of saving money and helping the environment was what motivated Victoria Young and her neighbor, Dominice Dees, to buy solar panels.

They made the purchase through Utah-based Encor Solar after a salesperson showed up at their front door.

Months later, Young said those panels still didn’t work despite desperate attempts to reach the company.

“Not only is it incomplete, but it’s abandoned. And my neighbor has parts missing from hers and my wiring wasn’t done correct,” said Young.

She said she now owes more than she was originally quoted and has gotten constant calls from the group financing the work, GoodLeap, even though the job was never finished.

“I was like, okay, this is turning into an absolute mess,” said Young. “Nightmare.”

She hired a lawyer through Cheek Law Firm in downtown Oklahoma City.

“I hope we can get a resolution to where we can at least get her out from having to make these oppressive loan payments,” said Brent Olsson, Young’s attorney.

Encor Solar responded to our requests for comment. The company said the delay was due to “recent changes to licensing laws in Oklahoma.”

KFOR asked Solar Power of Oklahoma, an Oklahoma-based company, about the licensing law changes.

“I don’t know what licensing laws they might be talking about, but to my knowledge, there’s been nothing changed,” said J.W. Peters, co-owner of Solar Power of Oklahoma. “Really what it is, they have been doing something that they shouldn’t be and they finally got caught.”

Staff from Solar Power of Oklahoma went to Young’s home and found several issues with the installation from Encor Solar’s crew.

Peters also said his business has seen an influx of Oklahomans in the same situation as Young and her neighbor.

“We’ve had probably 30 people reach out to us,” said Peters. “It’s left a lot of them stranded and so we have developed a plan to help them get back on the path to get their system energized and for them to be able to start saving money.”

Young said she has never received an official paper contract from the company and signed a digital copy on a tablet with the salesman. She said he never gave her the contract despite asking for a copy. She said her quoted price has changed as well.

Her lawyer told News 4 he hoped to work something out with Encor, but if not, legal action would be the next step.