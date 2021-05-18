Woman searches for owner of jacket bought at Goodwill after finding addiction recovery speech in pocket

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Mandy Townsend’s wedding day was one of the best days of her life.

Her 21-year-old son walked her down the aisle, but the journey there hasn’t been easy.

Her son, Nate struggles with drug addiction.

“We really didn’t know if he was going to be in the wedding or not, just because of the path that that takes you down,” said Townsend.

As her first born, it’s been a rough road.

“It’s by far the hardest thing you will ever go through in your entire life,” she said.

In the hopes that Nate would be at her wedding, Mandy and her mom went searching for a blazer for Nate at the Yukon Goodwill.

Luckily, it didn’t take them long to find the perfect fit.

“It was in perfect condition, it was absolutely beautiful,” said Townsend.

It wasn’t the jacket that made her wedding day all the more special, it was what she found inside one of the pockets.

A speech about addiction recovery written on a half dozen note cards.

“It was a Godsend. It was a message from God. I mean, there’s no other way to put it,” she said.

They have bullet points of names, sobriety dates, jail time, all the real struggles that come with addiction, Mandy says.

They also document the wins.

“As you flip through the cards, it begins to show the glory. It begins to show the recovery, and all the amazing things from it,” she said.

She kept the cards inside the pocket, not telling Nate they were there until her wedding day.

“We’re about to walk down the aisle, and he’s got a hold of my arm and I said ‘hey, I’ve got something in the pocket of that jacket, and I want you to know I got it from the Goodwill, and that those were in there and I know that God put them in there for you,'” she said.

From that point on, Nate’s recovery process began.

“It’s still a journey. It’s still new. It’s still fresh, but we’re going, and he’s trying and that’s all you can ask for,” she said.

Now, Mandy’s searching to find the coat’s owner.

“I want to meet him! I want to put a face to the story, and I want to know all those bullet points to come together, and I want to tell him that I’m proud of him, and that it made a difference,” said Townsend.

She hasn’t found the man yet, but she says by sharing her story on social media, she’s heard from others all over the country.

“They’re pouring in, 6 years sober, 20 years sober, you know, 2 days sober,” said Townsend.

Her main goal is to give a voice to those struggling.

“There’s hope, there’s another side, and it’s long and it’s treacherous, but there is light,” said Townsend.

One of the cards mentions Edmond.

If you know who they could belong to email us at 4@kfor.com

If you are struggling with addiction and need assistance, visit: https://www.okdrs.gov/guide/drug-and-alcohol-abuse-24-hour-action-helpline or call: 800-522-9054.