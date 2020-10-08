Woman seeks justice for stepdaughter following alleged rape in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman is seeking justice for her stepdaughter who was allegedly drugged and raped in Shawnee last week.

“She blacked out. She woke up to him having sex with her,” a woman who KFOR is not identifying said.

That woman said her 13-year-old stepdaughter was drugged and raped in Shawnee last week.

“She said that he gave her one and a half Xanax bars. I don’t know a lot about drugs, but I found out from the hospital that that’s quite a bit, especially for a 90 lb 13 year old,” she said.

The woman said the alleged suspect, 22-year-old Christian Donovan Lasley, was arrested on several charges, including possession of a firearm while on probation, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and second-degree rape.

“There was a rape kit done here at OU. The police investigated. They brought him in. They talked to him. They arrested him right then and there,” she said.

Earlier this week, the woman said she noticed the jail’s website regarding the rape charge said “Decline to File.”

“I made calls to the DA’s office the 6th, 7th and 8th all day long, couldn’t get a call back,” she said. “I had messaged him on Facebook also.”

When KFOR called Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb on Thursday morning, he said a rape charge is likely to be filed and that they are simply waiting on some more information from the Shawnee Police Department.

KFOR requested a copy of the police report and officials with Shawnee police said the information about the alleged rape came out in a supplemental report, which has already been turned over to the D.A. and is not available to the public.

“It just seems like I’ve had to fight tooth and nail just to get somebody to help with my daughter,” the woman said.

She is hoping the rape charge is filed soon, worried for her daughter if Lasley is able to bond out in the meantime.

“She’s not sleeping very well. She wakes me up all hours of the night. She has nightmares,” the woman said. “I’m just trying to keep her close.”

