Woman seeks to reunite with good Samaritans that helped her son after his truck flipped into a ditch

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro mother and her son are seeking to reunite with a couple good Samaritans who helped her son after a scary car wreck, where he flipped his truck into a ditch in early March.

The wreck happened on Sunnylane Road, just south of SE 119th Street. Karla Reed and Alex Nava said two people passing by stopped to help Nava out of the truck and stayed with him to make sure he was OK until other help arrived.

The pickup following the crash.

The tire marks and damage to the concrete manhole that caused Nava’s truck to flip are still visible as of Tuesday afternoon.

“I thought I was going to lose my life, I did,” Nava said.

It was a simple drive down the street to a friend’s house for Nava. However, it turned into something much worse for the 17-year-old. He was headed south on Sunnylane Road, when he reached for something, he dropped.

“I had raised my leg a little bit and the tire had turned, or the wheel spun,” Nava said.

He swerved into the oncoming lane and hit a mailbox. He said he tried to correct it and get the pickup back on the road. Instead, he collided with a concrete manhole that caused his pickup to flip over.

“The only thing I remember is just a loud impact from my truck hitting the thing and then I closed my eyes and kind of just stopped,” Nava said.

His mom Karla Reed said she didn’t get a call until a little later. It was the police who told her Alex was slipping in and out of consciousness and that she needed to head that way.

“I did not know what to think, I did not know what to feel,” Reed said, holding back tears. “It probably seemed like the longest drive of my life.”

Another shot of the pickup following the crash.

When she got on the scene, she saw her son’s pickup flipped over and he was on a stretcher.

“I tried to hold his hand and talk to him, but he didn’t really know I was there next to him,” Reed said.

According to Nava, he doesn’t remember much from that night. However, he remembers two good Samaritans who stopped and got him out of the pickup that was turned over on its side.

“He made sure I was OK, and he asked me all kinds of questions. I think he kept on making sure I was awake,” Nava said. “I don’t even know what I would do if they didn’t help me.”

One of the strangers also took a jacket off their own back and laid it on him to keep him warm. Now both Reed and Nava are hoping they can reunite with the two who helped Nava.

“They did all they could do to help, and they didn’t just help, they stayed until they knew he was going to be OK,” Reed said. “It takes an extremely kindhearted person to walk into a situation that they don’t know what they’re walking into. Huge, huge thank you.”

Nava said he was lucky to escape the accident with minor injuries and a mild concussion. He still has the jacket and said he wants to thank the two people who helped him since he and his mom were unable to get their names. They also would like to return the jacket to them in person.