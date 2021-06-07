Woman sentenced after shooting at Oklahoma McDonald’s over dining policy

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after she opened fire inside a McDonald’s restaurant over its dining room policy.

In May of 2020, a woman entered the McDonald’s near S.W. 89th and Pennsylvania Ave., expecting to be able to sit down and eat. Because of COVID-19, employees told the woman that the dining rooms were still closed.

The woman, who was identified as 32-year-old Gloricia Woody, refused to leave and a physical altercation occurred between her and an employee.

She eventually left but returned with a handgun. Police say she fired three rounds in the restaurant.

In all, four employees were injured.

Woody was eventually arrested and charged with three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

In December of 2020, Woody pleaded guilty to the charges.

Earlier this month, she was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report