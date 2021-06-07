Woman sentenced after shooting at Oklahoma McDonald’s over dining policy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after she opened fire inside a McDonald’s restaurant over its dining room policy.

In May of 2020, a woman entered the McDonald’s near S.W. 89th and Pennsylvania Ave., expecting to be able to sit down and eat. Because of COVID-19, employees told the woman that the dining rooms were still closed.

The woman, who was identified as 32-year-old Gloricia Woody, refused to leave and a physical altercation occurred between her and an employee.

She eventually left but returned with a handgun. Police say she fired three rounds in the restaurant.

In all, four employees were injured.

Woody was eventually arrested and charged with three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

In December of 2020, Woody pleaded guilty to the charges.

Earlier this month, she was sentenced to 15 years in prison.