CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — At a hearing on Wednesday, 29-year-old Desiree Sanchez was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of killing her disabled sister-in-law and hiding the body a basement in November.

News 4 reported back in November that Sanchez was accused of helping her husband Octavio kill his half-sister, 19-year-old Margarita Sandoval.

The couple then allegedly hid the body in a basement while continuing to continuing to collect Sandoval’s Social Security checks. Investigators said the couple collected nearly $34,200 in total on Sandoval’s behalf until the body was discovered.

Sanchez was sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder, and another five years for unlawful removal of a dead body.