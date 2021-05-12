Woman shocked as lightning hits her Guthrie home

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The old saying says lightning never strikes twice, but for one homeowner in Guthrie– that isn’t the case. The roof of her home was hit not once but twice on Tuesday morning as a storm rolled through.

“All of a sudden that strike hit. It was such a loud flash and boom. It reminded me of the TNT charges going off around me in ITR Camp Pendleton,” said Warren Bennett, who lives down the street.

Warren Bennett describing the tense moments after a lightning struck his neighbor’s Guthrie home on Tuesday morning.

“I saw the flash, so I knew it was lightning. I just didn’t know how close it was. I thought, ‘thank god I’m still alive,’” Bennett said.

Bennett rushed to his front yard as the fire department arrived just seconds later.

Inside the home – a woman working on her home computer.

“The homeowner was inside working on teaching an online class via her laptop computer and was subsequently shocked while typing on that computer when the lightning hit,” said Eric Harlow, Guthrie Fire Department Chief. “She was very, very minorly injured. Refused any treatment at the scene but as you can imagine was pretty scared and shook up.”

Harlow saying the electrical current from the strike traveled through the power cords in the house, causing the homeowner to be shocked.

Harlow says not much could have been done to prevent the lightning but—

“Anytime a lightning storm moves through it’s not recommendable to be using any kind of power appliance or anything like a computer,” Harlow said.

Patches now covering the parts of the roof hit. The home was hit not once but twice.

“The home sustained very minor damage to the roof and attic area. A small fire in the attic that our firefighters quickly extinguished when they arrived on scene,” Harlow said.

Neighbors, like Bennett, are just thankful it wasn’t any worse.

“Oh, in a 100 years it’d be too soon,” Bennett said. “Thank the lord that you’ve got every day. You’re not guaranteed the next breath.”

We did try to contact the homeowner to see how they were doing but have yet to hear back.