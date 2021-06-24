Woman shot, dog killed in Oklahoma City apartment shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they are investigating a shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at the Meadowbrook Apartments, near N.W. 36th and Meridian.

When officers arrived, they found one woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.

Investigators learned that several teenagers broke into the family’s apartment because they had a grudge against a juvenile female who lived there.

Authorities say after breaking into the apartment, the suspects killed the family’s dog and shot the woman.

So far, no arrests have been made.

However, the investigation is ongoing.