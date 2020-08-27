Woman shot in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Lawton police are investigating the shooting of a woman on Thursday.
Officers were called at approximately 12:43 p.m. to the 4700 block of NW Motif Manor regarding a shooting, according to a news release issued by Sgt. Elijah Garcia with the Lawton Police Department.
When officers arrived at the scene they found that a woman had been shot.
The woman was taken to a hospital.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.
Garcia told KFOR that investigators do have a suspect in mind, but the suspect has not been apprehended yet.
