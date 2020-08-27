Woman shot in Lawton

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Line Do Not Cross

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Lawton police are investigating the shooting of a woman on Thursday.

Officers were called at approximately 12:43 p.m. to the 4700 block of NW Motif Manor regarding a shooting, according to a news release issued by Sgt. Elijah Garcia with the Lawton Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene they found that a woman had been shot.

The woman was taken to a hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Garcia told KFOR that investigators do have a suspect in mind, but the suspect has not been apprehended yet.

RECENT HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Hurricane Laura Help

graphic of the Red Cross Logo and donate here button

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter