Woman shot in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Lawton police are investigating the shooting of a woman on Thursday.

Officers were called at approximately 12:43 p.m. to the 4700 block of NW Motif Manor regarding a shooting, according to a news release issued by Sgt. Elijah Garcia with the Lawton Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene they found that a woman had been shot.

The woman was taken to a hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Garcia told KFOR that investigators do have a suspect in mind, but the suspect has not been apprehended yet.

