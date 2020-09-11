Deputies shoot & kill dog while responding to bogus report that woman had been shot

Deputies hurried to the 2000 block of Godlin Avenue after receiving a report that a woman had been shot. That report proved to be false.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County deputies shot and killed a dog while responding to a residence where a woman was reported to have been shot.

Deputies rushed to the 2000 block of Godlin Avenue, located on the edge of Midwest City, Friday evening after a man called 911 and reported that his mother had been shot

Officials learned that the man’s mother had not been shot and that she was safe with her husband.

Mark Myers with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said that the mother left her son’s home about an hour earlier and that the son wanted her to come back.

The man barricaded himself inside his home. When deputies entered the home, a dog ran out. Deputies opened fire on the dog, killing it.

Deputies located the man inside the home. He had only minor injuries, Myers said.

The man was not arrested. Deputies learned that he has a medical issue.

